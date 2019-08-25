Working towards making Oyo Hotels global, says founder Ritesh Agarwal

Ritesh Agarwal, founder of Oyo Hotels and Homes, seems to be making all the right moves. After his $2-billion share buyback, the 25-year-old has taken up a non-executive director role from an executive director position in the India entity Oravel Stays. Agarwal would take up a larger role in Oravel Stays Singapore.

In a quick chat with Karan Choudhury and Neha Alawadhi, Agarwal explains the moves he has made in the past 12 months to make his operations global. Edited excerpts: Why has Oyo set up an entity in Singapore? Can you elaborate. This entity was formed in 2015 and it is ...