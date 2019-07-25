World Bank investment arm to channel $200 mn into Shriram Transport Finance

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, on Thursday disbursed the first tranche of $82 million to Shriram Transport Finance (STFC) , under a plan aimed at channelling $200 million into the company through a unique securitisation structure.

The structure will help mitigate foreign exchange risks and attract long-term capital from pension funds, insurance firms, and foreign institutional investors, said IFC, which earlier invested in STFC.

The World Bank's investment arm said that while half of the total amount would come from IFC’s own account, the rest would be mobilised from like-minded partners. Half of the first tranche disbursed today came from IFC’s own account.

The proceeds will be used for lending to small road transport operators and MSMEs in rural and semi-urban areas in low-income states.

Currently, more than 90 per cent of investor participation in Indian securitisation transactions is from banks. They purchase securitised portfolios from NBFCs to achieve loan book growth and meet priority sector lending requirements. The participation of foreign and private institutional investors, such as pension funds and insurance companies, is limited.

Commercial vehicles are an important engine for growth for the economy as they boost incomes and create jobs, said Hemalata Mahalingam, Manager, Financial Institutions Group, IFC South Asia.

She added that the unique securitisation structure would channel patient capital from diverse financial sources into the NBFC segment and support the development of India’s debt capital markets.

Umesh Revankar, MD and CEO, Shriram Transport Finance added that the funds raised would be used to help small commercial vehicle operators and MSMEs in rural and semi urban markets.

There is a huge growth opportunity in smaller towns and the company will unleash the potential of these geographies.

In 2016, IFC invested in Shriram Transport to help expand its MSME loan portfolio to low-income states. In 2017, IFC invested in the company’s first offshore, rupee-denominated bond issuance, also known as masala bonds, to enable diversification of its funding sources.