JUST IN
Worse may be behind for NMDC; analysts target prices indicate 15-20% upside
Zee Entertainment, Sun TV may underperform on advertising growth worries
Higher crude realisations have analysts upbeat on ONGC, Oil India
Near term margins may remain subdued for Astral, high valuation weighs
Near term margins may remain subdued for plastic pipe maker Astral
Investors react positively to LIC's good showing in second quarter
Big shoes to fill for footwear firms as near-term margin worries bite
Nykaa gets a thumbs up from investors after a strong Q2 performance
After strong Q2, uptick ahead for agrochemical major PI Industries stock
Road ahead for Tata Motors depends on the pace of volume recovery
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Financial X-Ray
Zomato co-founder Mohit Gupta resigns; pens a heartfelt farewell note
Business Standard

Worse may be behind for NMDC; analysts target prices indicate 15-20% upside

Margins may have bottomed out, cash flows likely to improve

Topics
NMDC | public sector undertakings PSUs | Q2 results

Devangshu Datta 

Govt to sell up to 7.5% in NMDC via OFS on Tuesday, may get Rs 3,621 cr
After Aug 2022, NMDC has managed to hike iron ore prices slightly though it is still well below April 2022 levels

It’s been a roller coaster ride for the public sector undertaking (PSU) National Mineral Development Corporation or NMDC since the declaration of its July-September quarter results for the 2022-23 financial year (Q2FY23). The stock price went up to Rs 114 prior to the results and then dropped to Rs 105 before recovering to its current market price of Rs 111.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on NMDC

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 20:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.