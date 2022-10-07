Xiaomi rejects speculation over India operations being moved to Pakistan

-
ALSO READ
Xiaomi Pad 5 review: Competitive in price-performance ratio, but imperfect
Xiaomi Next launch event at 12 pm: How to watch livestream, what to expect
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Pad 5, smart TV 5A-series launched in India: Details here
Right to repair: Delhi's cellphone and auto markets cautiously optimistic
Xiaomi OLED Vision TV review: Economical option in premium smart TV segment
-
Xiaomi, a leading Chinese mobile manufacturer, has rejected rumours that it will relocate its operations from India to Pakistan, reported Hindustan Times. These speculations surfaced after Enforcement Directorate (ED) froze its assets worth Rs 5,551.27 crore for allegedly breaking the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) guidelines.
It all started when South Asia Index, which focuses on data-driven stories from South Asia, claimed in a tweet while citing sources that the Chinese cellphone manufacturer may shift its operations from India to Pakistan after its assets worth $676 million were seized.
Just IN: Chinese mobile-maker Xiaomi may move its operations from India to Pakistan after Indian govt freezes its assets worth $676M. - sources— South Asia Index (@SouthAsiaIndex) October 6, 2022
Responding to the assumptions and refuting the tweet, Xiaomi, which entered the Indian market in 2014, said, "This tweet is completely false & baseless. Xiaomi entered India in 2014 & in less than a year, we embarked on our Make in India journey. 99 per cent of our smartphones & 100 per cent of our TVs are made in India. We'll take all measures to protect our reputation from false & inaccurate claims."
On Friday, Xiaomi filed a new petition with the Karnataka High Court to challenge the September 29 order of the FEMA competent authority that had upheld the ED's April 29 direction to seize the company's assets.
ED had ordered Xiaomi's asset seizure as punishment for allegedly breaking FEMA regulations and sending money to three entities outside of India under the pretence of royalties.
The Chinese mobile phone manufacturer has now contested the appeal order in its petition on the grounds that an official from a foreign bank was not permitted to be cross-examined during the hearing.
The attorney for Xiaomi claimed that the petition might be upheld because the plea also questioned the legality of Section 37A of the FEMA, which deals with assets held outside of India by a firm.
The high court earlier this year had permitted Xiaomi to use the money for its routine business operations but forbade it from using it to pay royalties.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 17:25 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU