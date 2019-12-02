Xiaomi, Samsung compromise on bottom line in battle for supremacy

The country’s two leading handset companies, Xiaomi and Samsung, seem to have forgone profitability in the battle for supremacy. In the financial year 2018-19 (FY19), smartphone market leader Xiaomi ended up in the red, while runner-up Samsung’s net profit plunged 59 per cent.

The filings available at the Registrar of Companies show that Xiaomi, which markets some of the top-selling handset models such as the Redmi series, reported a Rs 148.5-crore net loss in FY19. This is the first time that its bottom line has been in the red since its entry into the local market in ...