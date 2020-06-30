JUST IN
Chinese apps ban: TikTok says in process of complying with govt order
Xiaomi to bear the biggest brunt of Chinese mobile apps ban in India

With over 10-mn downloads, Mi Community-Xiaomi Forum app is the most convenient medium for Xiaomi's 100-mn member community platform

Arnab Dutta  |  New Delhi 

The ban on Mi Community could not have come at a worse time for Xiaomi. Just when the Chinese smartphone giant was recovering from poor sales and supply chain issues, the ban has hit right at the core of its India business model.

Since its entry into India in 2014, the community has played a crucial role in its rapid growth and continues to remain at the centre of its consumer outreach programme. With over 10 million downloads on the Play Store, the Mi Community is the most convenient medium for the 100-million-member platform. Xiaomi may be pushed to changing its business model ...

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 21:31 IST

