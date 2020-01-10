YES Bank audit committee chief quits, says Gill misled on capital raising

YES Bank's independent director and chairman of the audit committee Uttam Prakash Agarwal resigned on Friday alleging that Ravneet Gill, managing director and CEO of the bank, misled the bank board, shareholders, and exchanges about a binding offer to raise capital in the bank.

The CEO initially did not want to disclose to the board the name of the investor who had given binding offers, Agarwal's letter to regulators such as Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Reserve Bank of India (RBI), as well as to exchanges, dated January 9, alleged. Business Standard reviewed a copy of the letter, which was attached with the resignation letter submitted on Friday.

officials did not return calls, while Agarwal repeated his allegations on a televised interview.

The resignation comes on the day the bank is holding a board meeting on capital raising issue yet again. But Agarwal's letter alleged that in reality, there was no binding commitment. One offer has even come from firm whose share capital is just 100 pound, which the management wanted the board to consider.

"There are serious concerns as regards deteriorating standards of the corporate governance, failure of compliance, management practices and the manner in which the state of affairs of the company are being conducted by Mr Ravneet Gill – MD/CEO, Dr Rajeev Uberoi, senior group president governance and controls, Mr Sanjay Nambiar – legal head and board of directors,” Agarwal’s resignation letter said.

Agarwal, who has been an independent director at the bank since 14 November, 2018, said he was appointed by the shareholders to serve a period of five years starting 12 June, 2019. Agarwal was serving as chairman of the audit committee.

In the letter to regulators, Agarwal alleged it all started on October 31, 2019 when the management held a meeting of the capital raising committee (CRC). Other board members were present on call for the meeting. Gill said the bank has received a commitment from a global investor to put $1.2 billion in the bank. However, there was no meeting held by the board of directors for considering this proposal. The bank subsequently informed exchanges that it had received such an offer, without disclosing the name of the investor.

The National Stock Exchange, according to Agarwal, issued several letters to the bank seeking details of the investor mentioned in October 31, but the bank has not satisfactorily answered to those queries, Agarwal’s letter alleged.

In a subsequent board meeting on November 29, Gill apparently verbally informed the board about execution of binding term sheet with certain investors, whose names were disclosed verbally.

“However, in spite of repeated requests by the undersigned and other board members, the management for reasons best known to them did not table or share any correspondence or paper or a copy of the binding term sheet,” the letter to the regulator alleged.

While the board pressed the MD and CEO to share term sheets of all nine approved investors by the board and the CRC, Gill produced only two term sheets, one from CITAX and second jointly from SGPG Holding (HK) and Erwin Singh Braich, “which by any stretch of imagination cannot be termed as binding offer/term sheet,” Agarwal alleged.

The media release issued by the bank was “shocking” considering the fund raising plans mentioned there was at variance of what was discussed or approved by the CRC and the board on November 29 meeting.

“The undersigned immediately brought the false, distorted, misleading information released by the bank to the CEO/MD, secretary and also to the members of the board, both verbally as well as in writing,” the letter said. It was promised that the details would be provided on December 10.

But none of the information was furnished in the meeting, except for a presentation which “contained nothing substantial or meaningful … Effectively, the assurance given by the management turned out to be false.”

Upon persisting, Gill tabled a copy of the term sheet received from CITAX, and the one from SGPG and Braich. These were “incomplete and did not include firm commitment as to the price, size, timings, confirmation from the banks about availability of the funds etc.” There was also no proper due diligence, Agarwal’s letter alleged.

However, the MD and CEO was asked to present the balance sheet of CITAX, which showed a paid up capital of just GBP 100.

“From this information, all the board members were aghast and firmly requested CEO/MD that unless and until a comprehensive and effective due diligence have been carried on each and every investor including CITAX and ensure that the committed amount of investment is placed with a bank in escrow, no misleading information can be shared with any statutory/regulatory bodies/stock exchange to ensure that by no stretch of imagination, the bank is in violation of the regulations stated under subject,” the letter said.

The CEO MD also produced three letters from different investors, but they were expressions of interest for investment in debentures and not in the equity of the bank.

However, the bank’s MD and CEO issued a media release on December 10 that the bank was evaluating potential investors to raise capital up to $2 billion.

Concerned about such misleading offers, an empowered committee at the bank held a meeting on January 7, where independent experts from IDFC Securities, Ambit Capital and Avendus Capital “reaffirmed the concerns raised by the undersigned.”