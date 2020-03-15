YES Bank crisis: How Rana Kapoor's firm expanded aggressively through loans

Former YES Bank chairman Rana Kapoor and his family’s labyrinth of firms, in particular DOIT Urban Ventures, are under close scrutiny by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation. The CBI has alleged that Dewan Housing Finance Corporation's (DHFL’s) promoter Kapil Wadhawan gave kickbacks in the form of builder loans to DOIT Urban Ventures.

The quid pro quo: YES Bank’s investments in its Rs 3,700 short-term debentures. Business Standard has accessed the Registrar of Companies (RoC) documents on the firm and they tell an interesting ...