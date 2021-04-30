YES Bank posts net loss of Rs 3,788 crore in Q4 as provisions rise

Private lender suffered a net loss of Rs 3,788 crore in fourth quarter ended March 2021 (Q4FY21) on large provisions of Rs 5,240 crore for stressed assets.

It posted a net profit of Rs 151 crore in third quarter ended December 2020 (Q3FY21). It had booked loss of Rs 3,668 crore in Q4FY20.

Its annual loss for FY21 stood at Rs 3,462 crore, down from Rs 22,715 crore in FY20. The bank, once controlled by Rana Kapoor, was restructured under the rescue package hammered wherein group of Indian lenders, led by State Bank of India, pumped in equity capital.

Its net interest income (NII) was down 61.5 per cent to Rs 987 crore in Q4FY21 over Rs 2,560 crore in Q3Fy21 and down 22.5 per cent over Rs 1,274 crore in Q4Fy20, bank said in a statement.

The non-interest income declined to Rs 816 crore in Q4FY21 from Rs 1,197 crore in Q3FY20. However, it was up 36.6 per cent over Rs 597 crore in Q4FY20.

Its provisions, predominantly for bad loans, grew 138.3 per cent in Q4FY21 to Rs 5,240 crore from Rs 2,199 crore in Q3FY21 and by 7.5 per cent over Rs 4,872 crore in Q4FY20.

The gross Non-Performing Asets ( NPAs) rose sequentially to 15.41 per cent in March 2021 from 15.36 per cent in December 2020. GNPAs were at 16.8 per cent in March 2021. The provision coverage ratio ( PCR) declined to 78.6 per cent in March 2021 from 81.5 per cent in December 2020. But, it was higher at 78 per cent in March 2020.

The Capital Adequacy Ratio stood at 17.5 per cent at end of March 2021. It was 19.6 per cent in December 2020.