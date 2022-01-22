YES Bank Q3 results: Net profit jumps 77% YoY to Rs 266 cr

Private lender on Saturday reported 77% jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 266 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2021, its highest net profit since December 2018. The lender reported net profit of Rs 148 crore in the year-ago period. On sequential basis, the net profit rosed 18%.

Net interest income fell 31% to Rs 1,764 crore in Q3FY22 as against Rs 2,560 crore in Q3FY21.

On Friday, the lender's scrip on BSE closed trading 0.58% lower at Rs 13.74.

Net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter came in at 2.4% as compared with 2.2% in the September quarter and 3.4 per cent in the year-ago period.

Provisions for the quarter decined 82.1% to Rs 375 crore as against Rs 2,089 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio improved to 14.7% as compared to 15% in the September quarter, led by lower slippages at Rs 978 crore as against Rs 1,783 crore in Q2FY22.