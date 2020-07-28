YES Bank's PBT falls to Rs 60 crore in June quarter, NII dips 16.3%

Private sector lender posted a profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 60.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 (Q1FY21). The Mumbai-based lender had posted a PBT of Rs 174.98 crore in quarter ended June 2019 (Q1FY20). Its pre-tax loss was Rs 4,765.9 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 (Q4FY20).

The bank's net profit for quarter under review stood at Rs 45.44 crore as against a net profit of Rs 113.76 crore in Q1FY20. It had booked a net loss of Rs 3,668.3 crore in Q4FY20.

The lender is now an associate entity of the State Bank of India after a capital infusion of about Rs 10,000 crore by Indian banks as part of a rescue package hammered out by the Reserve Bank of India.

The bank's Net Interest Income (NII) declined by 16.3 per cent to Rs 1,908 crore in Q1FY21 from Rs 2,281 crore in Q1FY20, while the Net Interest Margin (NIM) rose to 3 per cent in Q1FY21 from 2.8 per cent in Q1FY20. It NIM was at 1.9 per cent in Q4FY20.

The other income comprising fees, commissions etc fell by 51.2 per cent from Rs 1,273 crore in Q1FY20 to Rs 621 crore in Q1FY21.

The provisions (including those for non-performing assets) and contingencies were Rs 1,086 crore in Q1FY21 down from Rs 1,784.1 crore in Q1FY20. The provisions were about Rs 4,872.34 crore in Q4FY20. The bank made Covid-19 related provisions of Rs 642 crore in Q1FY21.





The Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) improved to 75.1 per cent in Q1FY21 from 43.1 per cent in Q1FY20. PCR was at 73.8 per cent in March 2020.

The Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPAs) stood at 17.30 per cent in Q1FY21 from 5.01 per cent in Q1FY20. The GNPAs were at 16.8 per cent in March 2020.

The lender's net NPAs were at 4.96 per cent in June 2020 from 2.9 per cent in June 2019. The Net NPAs were at 5.03 per cent in March 2020.

The total deposits shrank to Rs 117,360 crore in June 2020 from Rs 2,25, 902 crore a year ago. The advances also shrank to Rs 1,64,510 crore as on June 30, 2020 from Rs 2,36,300 crore in June 2019 and Rs 1,71,443 crore in March 2020.

The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) stood at 8.6 per cent as on June 30, 2020. However, CAR improved to 20 per cent with tier I of 13.4 per cent in July following the FPO.

had failed to comply with the minimum CET-1 and Tier-I capital requirements as on March 31, 2020. The CET-I ratio stood at 6.3 per cent and Tier-I ratio at 6.5 per cent, compared to the minimum requirements of 7.375 per cent and 8.875 per cent, respectively.