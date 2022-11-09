You're fired! Layoff crisis getting out of control at unicorns in India

It’s the season of layoffs. The world is stunned to see big techs such as Meta and sacking employees, but the Indian startup world too has had its share of bad . Add to this the absolutely low level of empathy shown by the while handling such situations. Take the case of a recent sacking by one of the leading edtech players in India. The staff alleged that the company resorted to unethical means forcing them to sign pre-drafted resignation letters. As if this was not enough, the company also hired bouncers to handle any untoward situation as workers were suddenly asked to leave.