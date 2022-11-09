You're fired! Layoff crisis getting out of control at unicorns in India

It’s the season of layoffs. The world is stunned to see big techs such as Meta and Twitter sacking employees, but the Indian startup world too has had its share of bad news. Add to this the absolutely low level of empathy shown by the companies while handling such situations. Take the case of a recent sacking by one of the leading edtech players in India. The staff alleged that the company resorted to unethical means forcing them to sign pre-drafted resignation letters. As if this was not enough, the company also hired bouncers to handle any untoward situation as workers were suddenly asked to leave.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 14:36 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU