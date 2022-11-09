JUST IN
Pocket FM announces US foray, crosses $25 mn in annualised revenue run rate
You're fired! Layoff crisis getting out of control at unicorns in India
Hiring of top-level professionals slowing down in Indian startups: Report
Kerala govt launches scheme to reimburse tech license cost to startups
Cashback and coupons firm CashKaro raises Rs 130 crore in funding
Festival season propels demand for third-party logistics players
DealShare launches private brands, plans Rs 500 cr investment in 2-3 years
E-commerce enabler Optiwise.ai raises $1.3 mn from StartupXseed Ventures
Explained: Why Indian Startups are establishing a base in Singapore
Valuation of startup ecosystem nearly Rs 3 trillion, says Piyush Goyal
You are here: Home » Companies » Start-ups » News
Most CEOs in India seek cyber-risk management plan next year: PwC study
Pocket FM announces US foray, crosses $25 mn in annualised revenue run rate
Business Standard

You're fired! Layoff crisis getting out of control at unicorns in India

A growing list of top tech unicorns or companies with over $1 billion valuation each is laying-off employees in an attempt to conserve cash and focus on profitability amid a funding winter this year

Topics
unicorn companies | tech start-ups | job loss

Peerzada Abrar & Shivani Shinde  |  Bengaluru & Mumbai 

job, job loss, layoff, IT industry, fire, employee, work

It’s the season of layoffs. The world is stunned to see big techs such as Meta and Twitter sacking employees, but the Indian startup world too has had its share of bad news. Add to this the absolutely low level of empathy shown by the companies while handling such situations. Take the case of a recent sacking by one of the leading edtech players in India. The staff alleged that the company resorted to unethical means forcing them to sign pre-drafted resignation letters. As if this was not enough, the company also hired bouncers to handle any untoward situation as workers were suddenly asked to leave.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on unicorn companies

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 14:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.