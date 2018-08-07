ZEE appoints Animesh Kumar as chief people officer

-
Media and entertainment company Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) has appointed Animesh Kumar as the chief people officer. Kumar will report to ZEEL's Managing Director and CEO Punit Goenka.
In his new role, Kumar will head the human resources function. His mandate includes taking steps to build a dynamic workplace and attract talent, enable innovative people practices, and support the growing workforce needs.
Kumar has over 25 years of experience under his belt. He has led the HR function at large-scale Indian and multi-national companies for over 15 years. Prior to joining ZEE, he was associated with the Future Group as the chief people & transformation officer wherein he was responsible for driving the internal transformation.
He has also worked with the IDFC Group for nine years in various roles: like head of human resources, marketing head of IDFC Bank Limited, and CEO of IDFC Foundation. He has served on the boards of various companies and has worked closely with non-profit organisations, helping them enhance internal capacity to increase their social impact.
