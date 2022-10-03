JUST IN
Google Accelerator to support 20 women-led start-ups in first cohort
Adani Greens forms 3 new subsidiary companies for renewable energy biz
Business Standard

Zee Entertainment may switch off Marathi channel to allay CCI concerns

Zee Marathi is category leader and among oldest in its bouquet

Topics
Zee Entertainment | Marathi | Competition Commission of India CCI

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

Zee
Photo: Bloomberg

Zee Entertainment, which is seeking to merge its operations with Sony Pictures Networks India, may exit the Marathi entertainment space in a bid to allay concerns raised by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), sources have told Business Standard.

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 20:51 IST

