Zee Entertainment promoters may sell up to 25% stake to a strategic partner

The promoters of Enterprises (ZEEL) are considering selling up to a 25 per cent stake to a strategic partner, according to informed sources.

As part of an earlier plan, Chairman and his family had announced that they were willing to sell up to 50 per cent of their 41.6 per cent stake in the company.

A top source close to the development said negotiations were on with three prospective foreign strategic investment entities. “The promoters are willing to give a bit more than 20 per cent stake and the maximum would be 25 per cent to a strategic investor,” he said.

Zee declined to comment on the matter.

“The promoters have put in 26 years to reach where they are. Also, a strategic partner would like to work together with the local partner. The promoters will be working together with them," the source said.

The source also pointed out that it did not find any need to give more than a 20 per cent stake in Zee5 in case it was spun off as a separate company for monetisation.



The source said the strategic partners with whom talks were on had understood that the fundamentals of Zee had not impacted despite a bear cartel bringing down stock prices in all Essel group

The change in stance has come as the company's shares tumbled 37 per cent after came out that the promoters had pledged 24.71 per cent of Zee shares to lenders, which included NBFCs, mutual funds, among others, for their infrastructure business, which is in trouble.