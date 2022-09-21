Zepto's Kaivalya Vohra: Youngest Indian with net worth above Rs 1,000 crore

-
ALSO READ
Zepto raises $200 mn to expand its 10-minute grocery delivery across India
12 Indians have a net worth of more than Rs 1 trillion, shows a new report
Gautam Adani earned Rs 1,612 crore a day in 2021: Hurun India
Night grocery delivery: Next on agenda for quick e-commerce platforms
Zepto starts 10-min pilot for snack delivery in Mumbai, won't send food
-
Nineteen-year-old Kaivalya Vohra, the founder of quick grocery delivery app Zepto, emerged as the youngest Indian to have a net worth of over Rs 1,000 crore in a survey. He stood at the 1,036th spot in the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022, with a net worth of Rs 1,000 crore.
Vohra founded Zepto with Aadit Palicha in 2020. Palicha, 20, has also made it to the list with a net worth of Rs 1,200 crore.
In May, Zepto raised $200 million from a round led by YC Continuity Fund. After the investment, the start-up nearly doubled its valuation to hit the $900 million mark. In December, it was valued at $570 million.
Vohra completed his Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Stanford University. Before Zepto, he had founded KiranaKart, another grocery delivery platform, in May 2020.
Named after 'zeptosecond', an extremely small unit of time, Zepto promises grocery delivery in minutes. Vohra and Palicha founded it after they returned to India with a plan to build a quick commerce company. At its launch, the platform guaranteed a 10-minute delivery. However, it was later changed to "delivery in minutes".
In 2023, Zomato is reportedly eyeing an expansion in 24 cities in India. Currently, it operates in 11 cities. It is also eyeing round-the-clock delivery in several cities.
However, lately, Zepto has been facing stiff competition from Blinkit. Zomato acquired Blinkit at a valuation of $700 million in June. It was formerly called Grofers.
Dunzo and Swiggy's Instamart are also among the list of their competitors.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 16:44 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU