Zoho announces updates to its tech suite, launches Zoho Analytics, chatbot

Corp, the enterprise-focused cloud software company, on Thursday announced a slew of updates to its suite of customer relationship management (CRM) software while launching a few newer ones.

Its flagship CRM Plus, a CRM tool, now incorporates a virtual assistant that manage customer queries automatically based on past interactions. The bot, called Zia, can also be used by Zoho’s enterprise suite users to run queries and fetch data from any of the applications thereby enabling deeper collaboration between the and other software.

“This is essentially an upgrade to our main software by fusing CRM with customer experience management and more integrations across our services,” said Ranjendran Dandapani, the head of engineering at Zoho.

The and the California-headquartered firm also unveiled Zoho Analytics, a software that will allow top executives to get insights across multiple departments. The tool blends data automatically from multiple departments like sales, marketing and support onto a dashboard for quick access.

Started in 1996, Zoho today is known for its CRM and enterprise process management software and platforms. It services over 250,000 clients in markets like the US, European Union, India and is now expanding into South East Asia and the Middle East.