Zoho Corporation's business operating system grows 150% in last two years

License upgrades by customers who adopted Zoho One five years ago have increased 92 per cent, contributing to this growth.

Zoho Corporation | growth | software developers

Shine Jacob  |  Chennai 

zoho
Source: Wikipedia

Chennai-based software development major Zoho Corporation has said that its business operating system Zoho One has grown 150 per cent over the last two years, while 37.5 per cent of new customers came from mid-market and enterprise businesses.

It said that Zoho One is now supporting 50,000 organisations across more than 160 countries. License upgrades by customers who adopted Zoho One five years ago have increased 92 per cent, contributing to this growth. “These figures spotlight the market's move away from more static legacy applications and toward end-to-end solutions that empower organisations to be agile, scale, and adapt to changes in their industries,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

In India, Zoho One has seen 64 per cent growth in the last two years. Over 45 per cent of the demand was driven by Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, indicating the increase in digitisation of businesses in non-metros. The key sectors contributing to the growth are IT and professional services, BFSI (Banking, financial services and insurance), retail and wholesale, education, and real estate and construction. The most-used applications are Zoho CRM, Zoho Cliq (team chat), Zoho Meeting (web conferencing), Zoho WorkDrive (document storage and collaboration), Zoho Projects (project management) and Zoho Analytics (business intelligence and insights). During the pandemic, the usage of collaboration apps such as Cliq and Meeting increased significantly.

"An integrated organisation, therefore, is typically a reflection of integrated systems underneath. This is what we see with our own customers. Nearly half of Zoho One customers use 20 or more apps across functions, integrating their organization and reporting higher returns. With Zoho One, we set the tone for the rest of the industry on what a platform, or rather an operating system for business, could be. We will continue to lead the way," said Hariharan Muralimanohar, Head of Marketing, Zoho One.

Zoho One launched in 2017 as a first-of-its-kind suite including 35 integrated applications. Today, Zoho One is the Operating System for Business—a platform comprised of 45 unified applications along with end-to-end services including AI, business intelligence, contextual communication, and unified search, allowing businesses to run every aspect of their organization—from sales and marketing to finance, HR, and analytics.

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 23:34 IST

