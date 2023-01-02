Zomato co-founder, chief technology officer Gunjan Patidar resigns

-
Food aggregator platform Zomato said in a regulatory filing that Gunjan Patidar, its co-founder and chief technology officer has quit. Patidar was part of the original founders team at Zomato.
Patidar was one of Zomato's first three employees and built the core tech systems for the company. Over the past ten years or so, he also nurtured a stellar tech leadership team, capable of taking on the mantle of leading the tech function going forward, said the company in a filing.
The company stated that Patidar was not designated as key managerial personnel under the Companies Act, 2013 and the Sebi (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
His exit is the latest in a string of high-profile resignations in recent times.
Last November, Mohit Gupta, also a co-founder, quit after a four-and-a-half-year stint at the company.
Before Gupta, Rahul Ganjoo, head of new initiatives, had put in his papers, followed by Siddharth Jhawar, head of intercity legends, the company’s inter-state delivery service.
Patidar’s exit is different from the others as he, along with Deepinder Goyal and Pankaj Chaddah, were the original founders of the company. Chaddah had quit the company in 2018.
First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 21:06 IST
