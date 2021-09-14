Zomato co-founder Gaurav Gupta quits as firm shuts grocery delivery biz

-
ALSO READ
HSBC sees 19% downside in Zomato stock; cuts rating to reduce
Zomato IPO: Investors looking for clear path to profitability, say analysts
Zomato's grey market premium is on a steady decline; here's why
IPO conundrum: Massive subscription, weak returns; what's behind the trend?
Zomato IPO subscribed 38 times, generates demand worth over Rs 2 trillion
-
Gaurav Gupta, a co-founder of online food delivery start up Zomato, has quit the company that made a public offering in July, sources told Business Standard.
Gupta was the chief operating officer in 2019 when Zomato named his as a co-founder; he was the company’s pointsperson for interactions about its listing.
His departure comes at a time when Zomato is shuttering its businesses in grocery delivery and dietary supplements business.
Gupta was the first to be elevated to co-founder under the "Zomato Founder Program," which rewards "people who have contributed to Zomato deeply; have built/scaled businesses, and have consistently demonstrated a founder’s mindset for a reasonable period of time, are acknowledged for their passion, commitment and perseverance".
Zomato could not immediately be reached for comment.
The Gurugram-based firm said last week it will shut down its grocery delivery service, which began in July, due to gaps in order fulfilment and the traction 15-minute grocery delivery has been getting in the recent past.
The company will discontinue its grocery delivery pilot on September 17. Reports said Zomato is shutting down its dietary supplements business, which co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal announced in March this year.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU