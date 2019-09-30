Zomato increases engagement with users by serving original videos

Can a food aggregator leverage original shows in a market swimming with video apps? Come October and the Bengaluru-based Zomato will go live with 12 new originals, one every week. This is in addition to the six originals such as Food & You with Sanjeev Kapoor or Dude Where’s the Food? with Jordindian that went online in mid-September.

That takes the total number of originals that Zomato offers to 18. Then, there are the food shows it has licensed and Sneak Peek, a series on restaurants it launched in August last year. Put it all together and soon there will be more than 2,000 ...