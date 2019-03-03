Zomato looks to bolster senior management, raise around $750 million

Hoping to raise around $750 million in a mammoth funding round, foodtech unicorn Zomato is bolstering is senior management as well as newer verticals as demanded by present and prospective investors, sources in the company said.

The elevation of Gaurav Gupta as co-founder comes at a crucial time as Zomato is on the brink of raising fresh funds from various investors, including tech giant Alibaba and Delivery Hero, they said. With the company going for a major expansion of its various verticals, including Zomato Gold and Hyperpure. as well as the launch of the events business, ...