Zomato Q2 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 251 crore as online orders jump

Indian food delivery firm Zomato Ltd reported a smaller second-quarter loss on Thursday, helped by a sustained rise in online ordering.
Consolidated net loss for the three months ended Sept. 30 was Rs 251 crore ($30.73 million), compared with Rs 430 crore a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,661 crore from Rs 1,024 crore.
First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 18:09 IST
