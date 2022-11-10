Zomato Q2 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 251 crore as online orders jump

Indian firm Ltd reported a smaller second-quarter loss on Thursday, helped by a sustained rise in online ordering.



Consolidated net loss for the three months ended Sept. 30 was Rs 251 crore ($30.73 million), compared with Rs 430 crore a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.



Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,661 crore from Rs 1,024 crore.

