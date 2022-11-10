JUST IN
Cochin Shipyard Q2 profit declines to Rs 113 cr, income rises to Rs 744 cr
Petronet Q2 net profit falls 4% to Rs 785 cr as natural gas volumes drop
Deepak Fertilisers Q2 net rises nearly 3-fold to Rs 276 cr, revenue up 51%
NHPC Q2 net profit rises over 21% to Rs 1,685 cr on back of higher revenues
PFC logs highest ever quarterly profit of Rs 5,229 cr on higher revenues
HCC Q2 net profit zooms 129% to Rs 319 cr, income drops to Rs 2,515 cr
Kalyan Jewellers India Q2 PAT up 54.02% at Rs 105.92 cr, revenue up 20.22%
ArcelorMittal Sep-quarter net income falls over 78% to $993 million
Q2 roundup: Indian firms get festive boost; almost 62% post profit rise
Allcargo Logistics Sept-quarter consolidated PAT falls 13% to Rs 230 crore
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Google confirms bug in Fitbit app that counts inaccurate calories
Business Standard

Zomato Q2 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 251 crore as online orders jump

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,661 crore from Rs 1,024 crore

Topics
Zomato | Food delivery | Q2 results

Reuters 

Zomato
Photo: Shutterstock

Indian food delivery firm Zomato Ltd reported a smaller second-quarter loss on Thursday, helped by a sustained rise in online ordering.

Consolidated net loss for the three months ended Sept. 30 was Rs 251 crore ($30.73 million), compared with Rs 430 crore a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,661 crore from Rs 1,024 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Zomato

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 18:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.