Zomato shares zoom 66% on listing day, settle at 126 apiece at closing bell

of Zomato, the first internet unicorn to tap the capital markets, ended with a 66 per cent gain on its debut on Friday, amid frenzied buying by investors. The stock rose as much as 83 per cent to Rs 139 before giving up some gains to settle at Rs 126, up 66 per cent, or Rs 50, over its IPO price of Rs 76 per share.

At the closing price, the online food delivery company was valued at Rs 98,732 crore ($13.3 billion), making it 48th most-valued company in the country.

The stellar gains follow Zomato’s hugely successful Rs 9,375-crore IPO which had generated bids worth Rs 2.1 trillion. Market players said several large institutional investors that didn’t get adequate allotment in the IPO bought the from the secondary market. ‘

Many see Ant Group-backed company as the only listed play on the country’s first growing internet and e-commerce sector.

So much that investors showed little concerns over the valuation. is now the most expensive consumer and food company in India, valued at 50 times its FY21 net sales of Rs 1994 crore.

For comparison, Jubilant Foodworks that operates Domino’s pizza chain in India is trading at 14.2 times its net sales in FY21. In the FMCG sector the industry leader Hindustan Unilever is trading 12 times its FY21 sales while Nestle India is currently valued at 13.1x its CY20 revenues. On average the top 10 food and FMCG are currently trading at 8.8 times their latest annual net sales.

is also more richly-valued than global food delivery peers such as China’s Meituan (valued at 13 times CY20 revenues), USA’s DoorDash (21 times) and UK’s Deliveroo (5 times).

Analysts justify Zomato’s premium valuations to its potential to grow faster than established food and FMCG

The company’s net sales were up nearly 33 times between FY15 and FY20. Its net sales grew at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 101 per cent from Rs 79 crore in FY15 to Rs 2560.4 crore in FY20. Zomato’s net sales were however down 23.5 per cent in FY21 to Rs 1994 crore. It remains a loss making company and reported a net loss of Rs 813 crore last fiscal.

“ with first mover advantage is placed in a sweet spot as the online food delivery market is at the cusp of evolution. It has consistently gained market share over the last four years to become the category leader in India in terms of gross order value. It enjoys a couple of moats and with economies of scale started playing out, the losses have reduced substantially. Though, predicting the growth trajectory at this juncture is a little tricky, but it’s a good bet from a long term perspective,” said Sneha Poddar, an analyst at Motilal Oswal.

worth Rs 9,200 crore changed hands on Friday, more than Rs 5,180 crore sold in the IPO. Zomato had allotted Rs 4,195 crore worth of shares to anchor investors, which included over 180 marquee institutional investors. Shares allotted to them are locked in for a month.