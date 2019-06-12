Zomato tests tech to send food by drones, may not pass govt muster

In the climax of Satyajit Ray’s 1969 classic Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne, pots of sweets floated down from the skies to feed a starving army. That fantasy might soon be a reality, thanks to Zomato.

On Wednesday, the leading food-delivery company said it had successfully tested its maiden drone delivery technology. The government has, however, not yet given a green light to delivery of good by drones. “We’ve been able to successfully test our drone tech. We met all our parameters and were able to cover a distance of 5 km in about 10 minutes with a peak speed of 80 kmph, ...