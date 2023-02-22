Zomato unveils new 'Everyday' offering for affordable home-cooked meals

-
-
Food aggregator platform Zomato announced on Wednesday its latest offering ‘Zomato Everyday’ to offer customers affordable home-cooked meals made by “home-chefs.”
The new offering will provide meals starting Rs 89 and is currently available in the select areas of Gurugram only.
“Food comprises both health and emotion. The only place where most of us get the best of both is at home when we get a freshly prepared meal made with love. However, so many of us stay away from our families and don’t always have access to home-cooked meals,” wrote the company’s CEO Deepinder Goyal, in a blogpost.
“Our food partners collaborate with the home-chefs, who design each recipe with love and care to serve you home-styled, wholesome food at the best prices within minutes,” Goyal added.
To use the service on Zomato’s app, customers must browse the Everyday menu, customise their meals and place the order.
The food aggregator had launched a similar offering called ‘Healthy’, targeted at health-conscious customers, back in September last year. This feature offers an assortment of filters such as High Protein, Low Calorie, Low Fat, High Fibre, etc. and provides nutritional information such as macronutrient count and number of calories for each dish.
The firm recently discontinued its 10-minute delivery offering ‘Zomato Instant’ which it has now rebranded to ‘Zomato Everyday’.
Zomato’s losses widened to Rs 346.6 crore for the quarter that ended in December (2022-23, or FY23), compared with Rs 63.2 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year (2021-22).
Revenue for the food delivery company, however, surged 75 per cent to Rs 1,948.2 crore, compared with Rs 1,112 crore in the year-ago period.
First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 23:53 IST
