Zoning sale areas is the new strategy for Tata Steel amid Covid-19

Tata Steel’s sales strategy was put to test by the lockdown and subsequent reluctance of customers to move out fearing infection. This pushed the firm to reorient its marketing blueprint. “We divided the country not just into districts, but also into zones, and deployed the limited amount of sales force we had,” Peeyush Gupta, vice-president (marketing and sales) of Tata Steel, told Business Standard.

The Centre had divided the country into red, orange, and green zones during the lockdown. On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the lockdown ...