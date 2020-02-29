Zudio the new engine driving retail giant Trent's revenue growth

Retail giant Trent, best known for its Westside apparel stores in India, has a new growth engine. That is the apparel chain Zudio.

Launched three years ago by Trent, which is owned by the Tata group, Zudio now contributes 13 per cent to Trent’s overall revenue, say retail analysts tracking the company. It is likely to touch 20 per cent in terms of topline contribution (for Trent) in the next few quarters, they say, at a time when a consumption slowdown is pushing consumers to cut back on spending. Westside, on the other hand, which currently contributes around 85-86 per cent ...