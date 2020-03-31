JUST IN
1,500 evacuated from Nizamuddin centre, 441 have virus symptoms: Kejriwal

BS Web Team & Agencies 

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI

At least 441 out of 1,548 people who have been evacuated from Nizamuddin mosque have shown coronavirus symptoms, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

More than 2,000 people from all over India and some from abroad attended a Tablighi Jamat congregation in the Nizamuddin area in Delhi early this month.


“441 people have been hospitalized and 1,107 people, who attended religious congregation at Nizamuddin ‘Markaz’ have been quarantined,” Kejriwal said in a digital press conference.

He also blamed organisers for the ‘highly irresponsible behavour”, adding “that out of 97 cases of coronavirus in the city, 24 were those who took part in the congregation”.

The Delhi government has recommended registration of FIR against the organisers.

However, the Delhi chief minister made it clear that there was no community transmission yet in Delhi.

“Out of 97 cases, 86 were stable while one was on ventilator and two were being given oxygen,” he said.
First Published: Tue, March 31 2020. 18:32 IST

