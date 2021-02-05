1 in 5 Indians has been exposed to coronavirus, shows serosurvey

The third national serosurvey has shown that 21.5 per cent of the population has been exposed to Covid-19. The In­dian Council of Medical Research said the highest prevalence was found to be in the urban slums with more than 31 per cent of the population showing Covid antibodies. Among the age groups, 25 per cent of those in the 10-17 years old were exposed to the virus, according to the survey.

Seroprevalence among the health workers was nearly 26 per cent with doctors and nurses found to be among the most exposed followed by paramedical and field staff.





The survey, conducted between December 17 and January 8, studied the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 infe­ction in more than 28,000 people from the general population above 10 years of age and over 7,000 health care wor­kers.



45% health workers vaccinated: Govt

Forty-five per cent of India’s he­alth care workers have received the first dose of the vaccine and the government plans to extensively increase private sector participation in the drive, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Thurs­day. More than 4.4 million people have been vaccinated in the first 18 days, the fastest in the world ahead of the US that gave the first dose to the same number of people in 20 days.

“We will soon start vaccination for those in the 50-plus age bracket,” Bhushan added.

Madhya Pradesh has been the best performer in achieving the maximum coverage with 73.6 per cent of its health care workforce getting the jab.