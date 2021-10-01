10-day home quarantine for all UK travellers as India amends guidelines

The union health ministry has introduced a ten-day home quarantine for all arriving passengers and asked the states to strictly monitor them in that period.

The revised guidelines, which mirror those of the government, were issued on Friday following Britain's decision to treat fully-vaccinated Indians as non-vaccinated as part of its new rules. The new guidelines come into effect from October 4.

As per the earlier health ministry guidelines, passengers arriving from the had to undergo seven-day home quarantine (Delhi and Mumbai require 14-day quarantine as per their airport websites). Passengers were released from the quarantine after testing negative and had to monitor their health for another seven days. The Delhi and Mumbai airport websites

This has now been replaced with a ten day home quarantine for all passengers irrespective of their vaccination status. Also surveillance is being intensified to ensure the implementation of the rules.

“All such passengers under isolation/quarantine shall be regularly monitored by state/district authorities. The state wise passenger manifest of the flights originating from the United Kingdom shall be conveyed by the Bureau of Immigration to the state government/Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme for such follow-up,” joint secretary (ministry of health and family welfare) Lav Agarwal wrote to the civil aviation secretary Rajiv Bansal today.

Agarwal wrote that the guidelines have modified considering the trajectory of Covid-19 cases in the UK and presence of all four variants of concern.

Like earlier, passengers coming from the UK will have to take a RT-PCR test 72 hours before departure and also take a test on day after arrival in India at own cost.

The British High Commission did not immediately react to the Indian government’s decision but had last week said that it was involved in technical discussions with India regarding Covid-19 certification. It said that neither side had technical concerns with each other’s certification process.

Last month the United Kingdom introduced a new system for international removing the home isolation requirement for vaccinated individuals from certain countries. The benefit has been extended to an extra seventeen countries including those in Asia and the Caribbean. India however has not been included in the list and passengers from here (even those with two doses of Covishield) would have to self isolate for ten days upon arrival in the UK as per existing norms. This sparked an outcry from politicians and ordinary public and forced the government to raise the issue with the UK government. Following this protest, UK government has recognised Covishield vaccine but is yet to accept Indian vaccination certificates.

New norms for incoming UK travellers apply to all, irrespective of vaccination status

* RT-PCR test 72 hours prior to departure

* RT-PCR test on arrival at an Indian airport

* RT-PCR test after eight days of arrival

* Mandatory home quarantine for ten days