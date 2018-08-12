10 mn jobs created in a year, politics of gloom & doom must stop now: Modi

Challenging the picture of gloom and doom created by the Opposition, Prime Minister on Saturday said that more than 10 million jobs had been created in the past one year alone. The Opposition's claim of a weakening economy and a negative campaign over unemployment needed to stop now. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Modi also touched upon various other important issues like the Register of Citizens (NRC), (GST), women empowerment and India- relations.

He allayed concerns that the would exclude Indian citizens and assured all opportunities would be given to people to get their concerns addressed. The Prime Minister also talked about the so-called Mahagathbandhan. On India- relations, he hoped that would under a new government work towards a safe, secure, stable and prosperous region, free from terror and violence.

On the question of unemployment, Modi said when the economy was growing at the fastest rate in the world, it was obvious that jobs were being created. He said foreign direct investments (FDIs), growth in vehicle sales, and investment in infrastructure projects had translated into job creation.

More than 1 crore jobs have been created in the last year alone, thus the campaign that jobs have not been created must come to a halt: PM #PMtoANI — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2018

On GST, PM Modi said that the ‘know It all’ Finance Minister (P Chidambaram) refused to listen to the concerns of the various state governments and adopted a ‘my way or the highway’ approach, hence there was opposition to GST when the United Progressive Alliance was in power. The PM said that NDA's GST model was acceptable to all states, as the BJP-led alliance was sensitive to the concerns of the states.

Why was there opposition to GST under UPA Govt? The 'Know It All' Finance Minister refused to listen to concerns of various state govts & adopted a 'my way or the highway' approach: PM on claims that he made a U-turn on GST from his opposition as Gujarat CM. #PMtoANI (file pics) pic.twitter.com/ufZxia1p1o — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2018

Taking a jibe on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the Register of Citizens (NRC), he said the people who had the fear of losing popular support and who lacked faith in our Institutions could use words like ‘civil war’, ‘blood bath’ and ‘Desh Ke Tukde Tukde'. He said Congress was playing politics on

He said that no country could progress if its women were not equal partners in the development process. "Going a step ahead of women development, we are working towards women-led development," he said. 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' led to significant improvement in the Child Sex Ratio in various parts of India. Mission Indradhanush and Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana were ensuring good health of mothers and children, he added.

On the matter of caste-based reservation, he said the objectives of our Constitution and dreams of Dr were still incomplete. It was the responsibility of every Indian to fulfil the dream, and reservation was an important tool to achieve that.

Reservation is here to stay. Let there be no doubt about it: PM on whether there are any thoughts of doing away with caste based reservation #PMtoANI (file pic) pic.twitter.com/EcltKWhhKY — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2018

Asked what were his thoughts on whether the hug by was childish or not, he said it was up to the people to decide, and they could watch him winking to decide on that.

I am a humble Kaamdaar. I am nothing compared to the Naamdaars of this country, who have their own unique style of conducting themselves. They decide whom to hate, when to hate and whom to 'love' and how to make a show of it. In all this, what can a Kamdaar like me say?: #PMtoANI https://t.co/t8guzMu71g — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2018

PM Modi said that he recently congratulated on his victory in the Pakistan elections and hoped that country would work for a safe, secure, stable and prosperous region, free from terror and violence.