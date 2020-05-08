103 deaths in a day; govt says 'have to learn to live with coronavirus'

India added 3,390 cases and 103 deaths in a single day taking the total number of confirmed cases over 56,000 as on Friday according to data.

Over the last few days cases in India are rising at a much faster pace than before, raising serious concerns.

“Few states have seen an increase over the past few days. Cases could spike if everyone does not co-operate in taking preventive measures,” Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, said.

ALSO READ: 16% landlords drop 2 months' rent, 44% didn't raise it in pandemic: Survey

On the possible projections of a peak expected in June-July, Agarwal said that the figures have a very wide range and if steps are taken, India might be able to avoid the peak. “We have to learn to live with the virus. All precautions have to be taken to protect oneself from the disease,” Agarwal added.

He also said that the is studying the repurposing of core drugs to treat Covid-19. The ethics committee has also given a go ahead to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for a randomised control trial to test the safety and efficacy of convalescent plasma therapy in 21 hospitals across different states.

The government has also launched two interdisciplinary clinical research studies to be undertaken as a joint effort by ministries of Ayush, health and science and technology, along with the ICMR.

ALSO READ: Caspian Debt receives $20 mn from US govt agency as long-term debt

The first research will focus on the use of ayurveda as prophylaxis and its usage as additional support for standard care for Covid-19. Government will also study the impact of ayurveda on high risk population susceptible to Covid-19.

Health ministry is also in the process of analysing the state data to update the list of districts in the red, orange and green zones in the country. Currently, 130 districts are in the red zone, 284 in the orange and 319 in the green zone.