12,000 U'khand villages to get net connectivity under BharatNet project 2.0

Twelve thousand villages of Uttarakhand will get internet connectivity in the second phase of the BharatNet project.
The Centre gave its nod to implement the BharatNet 2.0 project in Uttarakhand on Monday when Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat met IT Minister Ravishankar Prasad in New Delhi.
A time-bound implementation of the state-led model of the BharatNet project is very necessary because of Uttarakhand's difficult geographic location, strategic significance and vulnerability to natural disasters, Rawat told the Union minister during his meeting with him.
He sought the Centre's administrative and financial approvals for the project at the earliest to avoid unnecessary delay.
They also agreed during the meeting to strengthen digital connectivity in the Chardham area and boost internet connectivity in border areas of the state, an official release here said.
The chief minister also requested the Union minister to implement the India Enterprise Architecture project in Uttarakhand on a priority basis so that key departments like agriculture, health and education could be computerised all over the state.
