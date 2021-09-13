125 days after peak, second Covid wave numbers still worse than first

The number of daily cases in the second wave are still significantly higher than in the first one, 125 days after both peaked. September 10, 2021, marked the 125th day after the 2nd wave hit its peak on May 8. Business Standard calculated the peak based on seven-day moving average number of cases to smoothen volatility, based on data from independent tracker covid19india.org.

Daily cases at the peak of the second wave were around four times the peak of the first one, which was on September 17, 2020. A reason for this could be improved testing. There were a little over 700,000 tests ...