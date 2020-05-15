14 home-bound migrant workers killed in two road accidents in MP

-
Fourteen migrant labourers were killed and nearly 60 injured in two road accidents on Thursday while they were on the way to their homes in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, police said.
In an early morning accident in Guna, around 180 km from Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, eight Uttar Pradesh-bound migrant workers were killed and nearly 55 injured when the truck they were travelling in collided with a bus, the MP police said.
The second accident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar when six migrant workers walking to their homes in Bihar from Punjab were killed and four seriously injured after being hit by a roadways bus on the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway, officials said.
The Guna accident took place around 3 am when the truck carrying nearly 65 migrant labourers from Maharashtra to Uttar Pradesh collided with a bus, which only had a driver, coming from the wrong side on the Guna bypass road, Superintendent of Police Tarun Nayak said.
