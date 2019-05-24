15 coaching class students jump to death after Surat building catches fire

Fifteen students of a coaching centre died when they jumped off a building on fire in Surat on Friday.

The fire engulfed the third and fourth floors of the Taxshila Complex, said Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

In a video clip, young students can be seen coming out of the windows of a coaching class and jumping off from the third and fourth floors amid thick smoke.

A fire official said 19 fire tenders and two hydraulic platforms were pressed into service to douse the fire.

People were seen helping in the rescue operation to evacuate occupants of the four-storey building.

" Many have been rescued and sent to hospital. The operation to douse the fire is on," said a fire official.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anguish at the deaths. "My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected," he said on Twitter.

"Deeply saddened by the news of tragedy. Instructed officials to do needful. My prayers are with all those affected. May those who have been injured recover at the earliest. I pray for the departed souls. Om Shanti," Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tweeted.