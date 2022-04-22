18 more at IIT-Madras test Covid positive, 30 cases in two days

-
-
Eighteen more students of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, taking the total number of patients in the institute to 30 in two days.
Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan visited the campus and termed the spread as a small cluster.
Meanwhile, the state government has asked all its hospitals to be on standby as 39 people tested positive in the past 24 hours taking the total active cases to 256.
The government has made wearing facemasks in public mandatory and imposed a fine of Rs 500 for any violation.
