2+2 talks: US-India sign COMCASA, agree to do tri-service military exercise

After more than a decade of discussion and negotiation, and the signed on Thursday a far-reaching “communications compatibility and security arrangement” as part of the first US- “two-plus-two” dialogue featuring both countries’ and ministers.

In the absence of COMCASA, which now binds to ensure the security and secrecy of cutting-edge communications equipment, cutting-edge American platforms like the Super Special Forces plane and the P-8I maritime aircraft were bought with their closely-guarded communications and navigation kits replaced by less potent, commercially-available equipment.

Both the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and Democratic Alliance (NDA) governments were reluctant to sign fearing it would be seen as bowing to pressure. However, the government has now concluded that the operational benefits outweigh the potential political downside.

A senior ministry official briefed journalists after the signing to assure them that Indian interests were not compromised. He explained that the text of COMCASA, while classified, was specially negotiated for India, with New Delhi having refused to sign the standard text that many other countries had. He stated that COMCASA did not bind India to buying US weaponry.

The agreement, which is valid for 10 years, is “platform-specific” and will “enable us to derive optimal use of US weapons platforms,” said the official.

To assuage Indian concerns that Washington might de-activate COMCASA-safeguarded equipment in the event of India undertaking an operation the US did not subscribe to, the agreement specifies that the US will ensure the equipment would remain operational at all times, he said.

COMCASA is the second so-called “foundational agreements” that India has signed, after inking the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement in 2016, In the joint statement issued on Thursday, the two sides “announced their readiness to begin negotiations on an Industrial Security Annex that would support closer industry cooperation and collaboration.”

With the US military already doing more exercises with the Indian army, navy and air force than with any other country, the two sides “committed to the creation of a new, tri-services exercise and to further increase personnel exchanges between the two militaries and defence organisations.”

So far, India’s military has conducted tri-service exercises only with the Russian military. However, partly due to language constraints, the Indo-Russian exercises have been largely symbolic and – like the annual Malabar naval exercises that began as a US-India exercise and then evolved into a tri-lateral exercise that includes Japan – the tri-service Indo-US exercises can be expected to quickly overhaul the India- exercise in sophistication and operational value.

To enhance their joint surveillance over the Indian Ocean, it was agreed that liaison officers would be cross-posted between the Indian Navy and the US Naval Forces Central Command, based in Bahrain.

With co-production and co-development projects already being pursued through the (DTTI), the two sides “welcomed the conclusion of a Memorandum of Intent between the U.S. Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and the Indian Defence Innovation Organisation – Innovation for Defence Excellence (DIO-iDEX).

In the joint statement, both sides noted five major steps recently taken to expand defence ties: India’s designation as a Major Defence Partner of the US, the “rapid growth in bilateral defence trade” (a euphemism for India’s purchase of over $15 billion worth of US defence platforms), American clearance of the export to India of progressively higher levels of technology, India’s inclusion in the top tier of countries entitled to licence free exports under Licence Exemption Strategic Trade Authorization (STA-1) and the signing of COMCASA.