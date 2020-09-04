Assam coronavirus update: Two BJP MPs and AGP MLA test positive

Two BJP Lok Sabha MPs and an AGP



MLA have tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam, officials said on Thursday.

BJP MP Topon Kumar Gogoi, who represents Jorhat constituency tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday night while his party colleague and MP from Mangaldoi seat, Dilip Saikia tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

Tezpur AGP MLA Brindabon Goswami and his wife have also tested positive for on Thursday.

Gogoi has been admitted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital and was given plasma therapy while Saikia and Goswami were currently in home isolation and arrangements are being made to bring them to GMCH.

Three Parliamentarians, including BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, and 25 legislators, including former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, have so far tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The condition of the former chief minister, who was administered plasma therapy on September one after his condition deteriorated the previous night, was improving, doctors attending on him said.

Hill Areas Development Minister Sum Ronghang is the sole minister of the BJP-led government to be infected by COVID-19.

Among the 25 legislators who have tested positive so far, 13 are from BJP, six from its allies, including four from AGP and one each from BPF and an Independent, while three each are from Congress and AIUDF.

Another prominent politician of the state to test positive was the All India Mahila Congress President and former Silchar Lok Sabha Member Sushmita Dev.

