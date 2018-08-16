Kerala floods: At least 264 died due to disaster since May 29, says CM

At least 264 people have died since May 29 due to heavy rain, flood, and landslide in Kerala, the state government said.

On Thursday, eight more people died in Palakkad district as the rains continued to lash the state. Districts like Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kannur, Palakkad and Wayanad are facing severe floods and landslide.

"From May 29 to August 15, 256 people died due to monsoon disaster in the state," told reporters.

Vijayan said that both the central and the state governments are working together to address the situation.

"The decision is to use more helicopters for rescue operations. We will use all resources available to address the situation," said Vijayan, adding that floating devices, lifeboats, and life jackets will be airdropped to stranded groups of 50 or more people.

"We have instructed the telecommunication firms and petroleum dealers to make sure that their supplies are properly available," he said.

The water level in Kuttanadu region is expected to go up, and more water will be flowing to districts including Kottayam, Alappuzha, Tiruvalla, Chengannur etc.

On Thursday morning, said he has asked the Defence Ministry to step up rescue and relief operations across the state.

A total of 52 teams from various forces, including 12 columns of Army, eight helicopters from Airforce, five diving teams from Navy, three teams and helicopters from Navy are currently deployed and more resources in the state for the rescue efforts. Ten more helicopters from Indian Airforce and four more from Navy are expected to join the rescue operations. The administration has also published WhatsApp numbers for the public to contact for help.

According to reports, the central government has also agreed to deploy 40 more teams of Disaster Response Force in the state.

Vijayan asked people to not panic and take precautions.

"People should coordinate by coming out to rescue camps when the authorities announce them to move out," he said.

Referring to the allegation that Tamil Nadu has not released water to the full extent from the Mullaiperiyar dam till the recommended level of 142 feet was reached, Vijayan said that in the dams under the control of Kerala government, the shutters were open even before the recommended levels of water reached, to avoid sudden outflow of large quantity of water, which may be more critical to the people.

"A decision has been taken now to form a committee headed by the Chairman of Central Water Commission, with representatives from both the States, to decide on the water release from Mullaiperiyar," Vijayan said.