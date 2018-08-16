Kerala rains: Toll rises to 79; PM asks MoD to step up relief & rescue ops

At least 79 people have perished, 25 of them on Thursday, since August 8 in Kerala's heaviest rain in almost 94 years. The heavy rain, gusty winds, and the deluge has already destroyed more than 20,000 houses. As a result, more than 150,000 people are lodged in relief across the state. Kochi metro services have stopped, Kochi Airport closed till Saturday, and train services suspended between Chalakkudy and Aluva. Almost 10,000 km long roads have damaged in the ongoing monsoon in Kerala, according to NDTV.

The danger, just like the rain, isn't over. The IMD has issued red alerts in all districts for the next 24 hours. The weather department has warned of heavy rain accompanied with gusty winds with a speed up to 60 km per hour in all the 14 districts of the state, PTI reported.

Power supply, communication systems and distribution of drinking water have been disrupted in various parts of the state in the rain mayhem which has described as the 'worse' natural calamity the state has seen in the longest time.

on Thursday asked the Defence Ministry to further step up relief and rescue operations across Kerala which is facing a severe flood situation. He also spoke with Kerala again this morning. According to an NDTV report, airlifting of stranded people has begun.

"We discussed the flood situation in the state. Have asked Defence Ministry to further step up the rescue and relief operations across the state. Praying for the safety and well-being of the people of Kerala," the PM tweeted.

Reeling under the unprecedented havoc, the Kerala government on Tuesday decided to do away with the 'Onam' celebrations this year and instead utilise the amount for relief operations. Officials said a holiday has been declared for educational institutions in all districts barring Kasaragod tomorrow while colleges and universities have postponed exams.

Vijayan said the heavy rains would continue for some more days, which will further worsen the situation.

From Kasaragod in the north to in the south, all rivers are in spate and shutters of 35 dams, including Mullaperiyar, have been opened.

Periyar, Chalakudy Puzha and Pampa rivers were overflowing in central Kerala, while the water level in Killiyar, Karamanayar, Vamanapuram rivers and Parvathyputhanar canal in district are steadily rising. The tourist town of Munnar is virtually inundated after shutters of the Idukki, Mullaperiyar and Mattuppetty dams were opened.

With the water level in the touching the maximum of 142 feet, Vijayan wrote to his Tamil Nadu counterpart K Palaniswami requesting him to bring down the level to 139 feet in view of the dam's safety. Vijayan pointed out that the catchment areas of the reservoir were receiving heavy rain.

Aluva and Paravoor in Ernakulam district, on the banks of the Periyar, are facing flood threat.

Rains also did not spare Thiruvanathapuram city with low lying areas being inundated, prompting residents to shift to relief camps.

Rise in flood waters in due to continuous rains and opening of all shutters of all major dams including Mullaperiyar, Cheruthoni, part of Idukki reservoir, and Idamalayar, have severely hit life of people in the downstream areas.

TRAIN, METRO AND TRAVEL SERVICES DERAILED

According to a PTI report, the public transport system collapsed in many parts of central Kerala with the Southern Railways and Kochi Metro on Thursday suspending their operations due to floods. The floods have affected the transport system to the Kochi city.

The Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) also suspended its operations on Thursday morning after its yard in Muttom near Aluva submerged in the flood waters. The service will be resumed once the water comes down and the systems are back in good condition, its spokesperson said.

ALSO READ: Kerala rain: Death toll rises to 67, Kochi airport shut; red alert issued

Bus services to Kochi were also affected after Highways connecting the city submerged in Kalamassery area, officials said.

Train services have been disrupted and road transport services are in disarray with stretches of roads coming under water. Major tourist centres including Athirappally, Ponmudi and Munnar, which were expecting huge influx of visitors in the wake of Onam festival season, have closed.



The Kochi international airport announced a shutdown till Saturday after water entered the airport area. As flights were being diverted to various airports or suspended, the state government decided to seek Centre's permission to allow small aircraft to land at the Naval airport in Kochi. Airlines including IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet have announced suspension of their operations to Kochi.

A landslide between Kuzhithurai and Eraniel stations has delayed four long-distance trains, railway sources said adding a few passenger trains have been partially hit.



There were also speed restrictions on trains on the Thiruvananthapuram-Thrissur section while rail traffic on the Kollam-Punalur-Sengottai section has been suspended.

BASIC NECESSITIES AND RELIEF PROGRAMMES

On Sunday, announced Rs 1 billion as immediate central relief. He said the flood situation in Kerala was "something never witnessed by the state since Independence". The state government submitted a memorandum to Singh, seeking urgent sanction of Rs 12.2 billion from the Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) to meet the situation. In the memorandum, Vijayan said preliminary estimates suggested that Kerala suffered a loss of Rs 83.16 billion in the rains, floods and landslides.

ALSO READ: Kerala rains: Kochi airport shut till Saturday, flights diverted to Calicut

As the situation became grave, the state government sought the help of more teams of army personnel, Disaster Response Force and Army Engineering.

The also met Governor P Sathasivam and informed him of the situation.

An urgent meeting, convened by the chief minister here to evaluate the flood situation, directed officials to requisition maximum number of lifeboats from Tamil Nadu. The chief secretary was asked to contact neighbouring states for emergency assistance.

As the drinking water distribution system collapsed in several parts, Vijayan asked people to minimise the use of water being distributed by the state water authority.



A group of military engineering personnel are expected to arrive in Thiruvanathapuram from Pune by IAF aircraft for rescue operations.