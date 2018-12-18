3.36% of 82,599 samples tested by drug controllers declared substandard

As many as 2,783 samples or 3.36 per cent of the total 82,599 samples tested by of various states and Union Territories in 2017-18 were declared substandard, Parliament was told on Tuesday. Of the total, 236 samples or 0.28 per cent were declared spurious or adulterated, Junior minister Mansukh L Mandaviya told the He said 2,783 samples of were “declared not of standard quality” out of 82,599 samples tested, which is 3.36 per cent of the total.

In 2016-17, the total number of samples tested was 76,721, of which 2,780 were declared not of standard quality, at 3.6 per cent of the total, while 123 samples were found to be adulterated/spurious, the minister said.

Stating that the government has taken various steps to curb the menace of substadard/spurious drugs, he said stringent penalties for manufacturing spurious have been provided under the amended Drugs and Cosmetics Act,

"Certain offences have also been made cognizable and non-bailable," Mandaviya, who is also Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Shipping, added.

Moreover, the Cabinet Commitee on Economic Affairs )CCEA) has also approved a proposal for strengthening drug regulatory system in India both under the Centre and States at a total expenditure of Rs 17.50 billion.

"Out of this, Rs 8.50 billion is the central government's share," Mandaviya said, adding share of the Centre and states is 60:40 for all states except Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, for which the ratio will be 90:10.

Replying to another query, Mandaviya said fixing of ceiling prices of 856 essential medicines by Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has resulted in a saving of Rs 114.62 billion as on November 30, 2018.

He further said the NPPA has been closely watching availability of coronary stents after fixing ceiling prices.

"No shortage has been reported so far in this regard," the minister said.