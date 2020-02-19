22nd Law Commission, Rs 4,558 cr for dairy farming: Key Cabinet decisions

The government on Wednesday approved a Rs 4,558-crore scheme to promote the dairy sector which will benefit about 9.5 million farmers, said Information and Broadcasting Minister Briefing reporters about the decisions taken by the Cabinet, he added that this scheme will take the "White revolution" to the next level.

He further said that the Cabinet has also decided to raise the benefit under the interest subvention scheme from 2 per cent to 2.5 per cent.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javedekar also announced that an empowered technology group will be set up to give suggestions on policy and procurement to ministries, PSUs and even industries.

The second phase of will start soon, he added.

The Cabinet also approved the creation of the 22nd Law Commission, which plays an advisory role to the government on complex legal issues.

The term of the previous law panel had ended in August 2019. With the cabinet approval, the law ministry will now notify the new panel, which will have a term of three years.