4 Jet Airways aircraft attached over non-payment of gratuity to employees

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday attached four Boeing 777 aircraft belonging to Jet Airways.
The attachment action was carried out by tehsildar office in Mumbai under the provision of Maharashtra Land Revenue Code for non-payment of gratuity to the employees.
The grounded airline's employees have been fighting a legal battle for provident fund and gratuity. Last October the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal ruled that the successful resolution applicant Kalrock Jalan consortium was liable to pay
PF and gratuity dues to employees. The issue is now pending before the Supreme Court following an appeal by the consortium.
"From December 2021 we secured orders related to payment of gratuity from assistant labour commissioner office in Mumbai. These were not challenged. In December we decided to initiate recovery action under the land revenue code and today the attachment action was carried out by the tehsildar," said N Hariharan, legal advisor of the All India Jet Airways Officers and Staff Association.
First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 23:28 IST
