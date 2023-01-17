4 Jet Airways aircraft attached over non-payment of gratuity to employees

The on Tuesday attached four aircraft belonging to .

The attachment action was carried out by tehsildar office in Mumbai under the provision of Maharashtra Land Revenue Code for non-payment of to the employees.

The grounded airline's employees have been fighting a legal battle for provident fund and . Last October the Company Law Appellate Tribunal ruled that the successful resolution applicant Kalrock Jalan consortium was liable to pay

PF and dues to employees. The issue is now pending before the Supreme Court following an appeal by the consortium.

"From December 2021 we secured orders related to payment of gratuity from assistant labour commissioner office in Mumbai. These were not challenged. In December we decided to initiate recovery action under the land revenue code and today the attachment action was carried out by the tehsildar," said N Hariharan, legal advisor of the All India Officers and Staff Association.