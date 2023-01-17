JUST IN
Not right to say Delhi govt has no control over bureaucrats: Centre to SC
BJP shows receipts of Rs 1,917 crore; Congress Rs 541 crore in FY22
Retired director general of BSF Pankaj Kumar Singh appointed deputy NSA
Give specifics of notices to exporters seeking GST relief, says SC
CBI seizes Rs 15 cr during searches at retired Railway official's premises
Indians view US as biggest military threat after China, shows survey
Digitisation giving big boost to healthcare, medical education: Mandaviya
Terror plot busted in Delhi ahead of R-Day, police hunt for 4 more suspects
SII's Covid vaccine Covovax gets heterologous booster dose approval
Odisha makes PMAY list public; BJP threatens stir over those left out
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Not right to say Delhi govt has no control over bureaucrats: Centre to SC
icon-arrow-left
Modi govt taking decisions for people's welfare, not praises: Amit Shah
Business Standard

4 Jet Airways aircraft attached over non-payment of gratuity to employees

The issue is now pending before the Supreme Court following an appeal by the consortium

Topics
Jet Airways | Maharashtra government | Gratuity

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Jet Airways
Photo: Bloomberg

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday attached four Boeing 777 aircraft belonging to Jet Airways.

The attachment action was carried out by tehsildar office in Mumbai under the provision of Maharashtra Land Revenue Code for non-payment of gratuity to the employees.

The grounded airline's employees have been fighting a legal battle for provident fund and gratuity. Last October the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal ruled that the successful resolution applicant Kalrock Jalan consortium was liable to pay

PF and gratuity dues to employees. The issue is now pending before the Supreme Court following an appeal by the consortium.

"From December 2021 we secured orders related to payment of gratuity from assistant labour commissioner office in Mumbai. These were not challenged. In December we decided to initiate recovery action under the land revenue code and today the attachment action was carried out by the tehsildar," said N Hariharan, legal advisor of the All India Jet Airways Officers and Staff Association.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jet Airways

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 23:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.