400,000 ex-gratia each for kin of lightning strike victims: Bihar CM

Chief Minister of on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 400,000 each to the kin of the eight people who lost their lives due to in the state on Friday.

The strike claimed the lives of three people in Samastipur, two in Lakhisarai, one each in Gaya, Banka and Jamui.





ALSO READ: Amit Shah expresses condolences over death of people due to lightning in UP, Bihar

" Chief Minister announces an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the eight people who lost their lives in the state due to lightning today," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Last week, over 90 people were killed due to thunderstorm and in Bihar.