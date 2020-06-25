Amit Shah expresses condolences over death of people due to lightning in UP, Bihar

Union Home Minister on Thursday expressed his condolences over the death of over 100 people in and due to lightning.

"I am extremely saddened by the death of many people in and due to heavy rain and lightning. Relief work is going on fast in both the states.

"I express my condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this disaster and wish the injured to be well soon," the home minister tweeted.

Thunderstorms and lightning have wrought havoc in over the past two days, claiming 83 lives, leaving many injured and causing widespread damage to property, the state disaster management department said.

In Uttar Pradesh, at least 24 people were killed and 12 others injured on Thursday due to incidents of lightning in various districts of the state.

