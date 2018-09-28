400 participants from 27 states to compete at IndiaSkills 2018

Participants from 27 states in India are gearing up to compete at the IndiaSkills Competition 2018, the biggest showcase of skilled youth in India.

According to a press released on Friday, the competition will be inaugurated on October 2, followed by the skill competition betwen October 3-5 at Aerocity Grounds, New Delhi.

It said that more than 400 participants across 27 states will showcase their talent across 46 skills, 10 traditional skills and 4 demo skills. For the first time ever, -- the ‘Olympics of Abilities’ -- will feature persons with disabilities (PwDs), who will showcase their talent across 10 skill competitions.

The winners across different skills will be felicitated during the closing ceremony on October 6 in Delhi and will get a chance to undergo best-in-class industry training to prepare them for the scheduled in Kazan, Russia (August 22-27, 2019).

Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming competition, Rajesh Agrawal Joint Secretary, MSDE, said, “IndiaSkills competition plays a catalytic role in improving the overall aspiration for vocational training in India. This year’s competition is unique, as for the first time we have collaborated with 22 state government who have organized district and state level skill competitions in their respective states and have supported us in training the winners for the competition. We are optimistic that the finalists this year will truly raise the bar and bring laurels to the country at the WorldSkills next year.”



Commenting on the initiatives, Manish Kumar, MD and CEO, NSDC, said, “IndiaSkills Competition 2018 has witnessed more than fifty thousand entries this year, which is 10 times more than what we received for similar event in 2016. Competitions like these will help youth benchmark their skills against their peers in other states in India and those around the world, which will us improve the overall standards of vocational training in India.”

IndiaSkills Competition 2018, organized by Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), has brought together 70+ corporates and academic institutes, along with 22 state governments to realize the vision of establishing India as the skill capital of the world.

The registration for IndiaSkills Competition 2018 witnessed 50,000+ participants from 21 states and union territories who competed in 46 skills/trades across different levels to make it to the following regional competitions:

· IndiaSkills West in Jaipur

· IndiaSkills North in Lucknow

· IndiaSkills South in Bangalore

· IndiaSkills East in Bhubaneshwar

Apart from skill competitions, the event will also host several engaging initiatives such as career counselling, skill exhibition, try a skill among others for the youth. Several other events such as State Ministers Conference, Skill Conclave, Industry Round Table will also be organized on the sidelines of the skill competitions.

India won 1 Silver, 1 Bronze and 9 Medallions of Excellence and ranked 19th among 56 countries at the last WorldSkills 2017 in Abu Dhabi.



More than 1,300 competitors competed in 51 skills at this event.