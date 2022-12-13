46% Indians have low or zero trust in Google reviews, ratings: Survey

46% have low/zero trust in ratings: Report

To quantify the consumer pulse on ratings and reviews, LocalCircles conducted a survey, which received over 56,000 responses from citizens from 357 districts of India. A total of 47% respondents were from tier-1, 33% from tier-2 and 20% from tier-3 and tier-4 and rural districts.

When you go on to find details of a business, how often do you refer to their ratings and reviews?

(Sample size: 21,000 respondents)

12% admit that it influences decision 100% or always

22% say it was a major factor 75-100% or most times

25% indicate 50-75% times or quite a few times

19% point to 25-50% of the time or sometimes

How much do you trust Google ratings and reviews

49% say medium levels of trust

39% low levels of trust

7% had zero trust

3% said high level of trust

Biggest issue with reviews on Google

37% find reviews positively biased

45% say reviews are inaccurate

3% find them accurate

Source: LocalCircles