46% Indians have low or zero trust in Google reviews, ratings: Survey

46% have low/zero trust in Google ratings: Report
To quantify the consumer pulse on Google ratings and reviews, LocalCircles conducted a national survey, which received over 56,000 responses from citizens from 357 districts of India. A total of 47% respondents were from tier-1, 33% from tier-2 and 20% from tier-3 and tier-4 and rural districts.
When you go on Google to find details of a business, how often do you refer to their ratings and reviews?
(Sample size: 21,000 respondents)
- 12% admit that it influences decision 100% or always
- 22% say it was a major factor 75-100% or most times
- 25% indicate 50-75% times or quite a few times
- 19% point to 25-50% of the time or sometimes
How much do you trust Google ratings and reviews
- 49% say medium levels of trust
- 39% low levels of trust
- 7% had zero trust
- 3% said high level of trust
Biggest issue with reviews on Google
- 37% find reviews positively biased
- 45% say reviews are inaccurate
- 3% find them accurate
Source: LocalCircles
First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 20:22 IST
