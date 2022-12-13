JUST IN
Over a billion unclaimed shares in IEPF, shows Lok Sabha data
European cargo airline moves NCLT to acquire 3 Jet Airways aircraft
All is well, says Lt Gen C B Ponnappa on situation following Tawang clash
Parliamentary panel suggests changes to Competition (Amendment) Bill
PM Modi invites people to share inputs for 2022's last Mann Ki Baat
Organisations in India, APAC to face higher cyber threats in 2023: Report
SC grants anticipatory bail to Raj Kundra, others in pornography case
Delhi govt's reply on office infrastructure for prosecutors evasive: HC
Rajnath Singh holds high-level meet after India-China clash in Arunachal
More than 12 school children injured as bus falls in ditch in UP's Budaun
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Over a billion unclaimed shares in IEPF, shows Lok Sabha data
Business Standard

46% Indians have low or zero trust in Google reviews, ratings: Survey

A total of 47% respondents were from tier-1, 33% from tier-2 and 20% from tier-3 and tier-4 and rural districts

Topics
Google review policies | online reviews | Indians

Shivani Shinde 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

46% have low/zero trust in Google ratings: Report

To quantify the consumer pulse on Google ratings and reviews, LocalCircles conducted a national survey, which received over 56,000 responses from citizens from 357 districts of India. A total of 47% respondents were from tier-1, 33% from tier-2 and 20% from tier-3 and tier-4 and rural districts.

When you go on Google to find details of a business, how often do you refer to their ratings and reviews?

(Sample size: 21,000 respondents)

  • 12% admit that it influences decision 100% or always
  • 22% say it was a major factor 75-100% or most times
  • 25% indicate 50-75% times or quite a few times
  • 19% point to 25-50% of the time or sometimes

How much do you trust Google ratings and reviews

  • 49% say medium levels of trust
  • 39% low levels of trust
  • 7% had zero trust
  • 3% said high level of trust

Biggest issue with reviews on Google

  • 37% find reviews positively biased
  • 45% say reviews are inaccurate
  • 3% find them accurate

Source: LocalCircles

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google review policies

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 20:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.