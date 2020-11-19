500 mn Covid vaccine doses to be made available by Aug: Harsh Vardhan

-
ALSO READ
Preventing another peak
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Bengal's frontline workers fret over Durga Puja
Doctors warn Mamata of massive Covid-19 spike in Bengal post Durga puja
India has one of the lowest global Covid-19 fatality rates: Harsh Vardhan
Puja grant to be used on Covid-19 gear, public-police bonding: Calcutta HC
-
Noting that it is natural to prioritise Covid-19 vaccine distribution, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said health care workers and people aged above 65 would be early recipients when a vaccine becomes available. Addressing a webinar organised by the FICCI FLO on ‘The Shifting Healthcare Paradigm During and Post-Covid', he said Covid-19 vaccine will be available in next few months and it is estimated that by July-August 400-500 million doses will be made available for 25-30 crore people.
“The vaccine distribution would have to be prioritised. As you know the health care workers who are corona warriors they will be prioritised, then people who are above 65 years of age they have been prioritised, then those from 50-65 years of age have been prioritised,” he said.
“Then those below 50 years who have other diseases. It is all being decided by experts with a scientific point of view. We have made a very detailed, meticulous plan on this. What we would have to do in March-April next year, we have started planning for it from now only,” Vardhan said.
India's coronavirus caseload mounted to 89,58,483 on Thursday with 45,576 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,31,578 with 585 new fatalities.
The phase-3 trial of the Oxford vaccine of the Serum Institute is almost near completion, while the phase-3 clinical trial of the indigenously-developed vaccine candidate of the Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has already started.
Dr Reddy’s will soon start the combined phase-2 and phase-3 clinical trials of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, in India. Also, the Biological E Limited has started early phases 1 and 2 human trials of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate. Pfizer and BioNTech SE said their vaccine candidate was found to be more than 95 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19, while Moderna has said its vaccine candidate against Covid-19 found it to have an efficacy of 94.5 per cent.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU